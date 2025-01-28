The Ballad group, comprising of both singers and musicians, were crowned the Scór Sinsir All Ireland Champions at the INEC in Killarney last year, and now have their sights set on further success for the upcoming 2025 competition season.

They will be joined in Monaghan this month by the Instrumental Group and Set Dancers, who were narrowly defeated in their respective finals in 2024.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan congratulated them on their recent success saying: “I was delighted to meet the members of Glenullin Scór and chat to them about their recent achievements.

“In this, the 100th year of Glenullin GAC, I’m sure the club members are all very proud of their groups, and both the juniors and seniors are to be congratulated for their performances and for the All-Ireland title in the Ballad section awarded to the seniors.

“These young people have represented their County at a competitive level, and it is encouraging for me to see traditional music, dance and song performed so expertly.

“Good luck to the Club in their anniversary year and also to the groups for the upcoming 2025 competition in Monaghan.”

Carmel Mimnagh, Ballad Group Mentor, Glenullin GAC added: “Glenullin GAC, in their Club's 100th year, took part in the All-Ireland Scór; a competition promoting Irish song, dance and culture.

“The club are extremely proud of the Senior group’s achievements in the Ballad Group competition and also the Instrumental and Set Dancing teams who also competed at All Ireland level.

“We look forward to supporting our Junior Set Dancing team representing their club, county and province at the Scór na nOg competition in Monaghan this year.”

1 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, hosted a reception for members of Glenullin GAC to celebrate their All Ireland Scór win. Included in the photo is the All-Ireland winning Senior Ballad Group, and representatives from the Senior Instrumental and Set Dancing teams who also competed at All Ireland level. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . NEWS Mairead Comer, member of the winning Glenullin Scór Ballad Group, pictured playing the harp at a Mayor’s reception to celebrate the groups All Ireland Scór win. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL