Loading...

One more death recorded in Causeway Coast and Glens

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:57 pm

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

A total of 279 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 17 (Tuesday) – up from 278 on Monday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

They were among 3,440 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.