Halloween's origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain. It was believed that on that day, the souls of the dead returned to their homes, so people dressed in costumes and lit bonfires to ward off spirits.
Here’s some of the Hallowe’en happenings which have been planned for the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.
1. HALLOWEEN
Spooky Season returns to Coleraine on October 31st at Ulster University where this free event will have fun for all the family with a variety of activities and entertainment There will be scary stilt walkers, amazing fire poi and a whole host of spooky characters. Families can enjoy amusements, circus workshops, bushcraft and the ever popular balloon modeller! The Spooky Trail returns for 2024, are you brave enough to enter? Live music will be keeping the crowds entertained and the spooktacular night will be rounded off with a fantastic firework display! Check www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL
2. HALLOWEEN
Haunted Halloween Open Day at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady on Monday, October 28, from 10.30am – 4.30pm. Free Admission* Come along to our Halloween Open Day and embrace the light as the evenings draw in by exploring our ancient shared cultural traditions. Enjoy a Frightenin’ Family Film, and our spooktastic drop-in creative craft sessions celebrating the traditions of Samhain and Diwali, then join storyteller Karen Edwards as she weaves eerie myths and legends of the Causeway Coast. Dance at the folkloreinspired disco with Echo Echo Dance Theatre, brew magical potions with Eurekaseekers and keep an eye out for creepy characters lurking around every corner… Eek! *Advanced booked is required for the free film screening which is part of the Cinemagic Young Audiences Supporting the Food bank initiative. Tickets are free but audience members are asked to bring a foodbank donation on the day. All other activities are drop-in. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL
3. HALLOWEEN
Fancy getting the kids involved in something a little different this Halloween? Then try Skydance NI's Halloween Aerial Camp in Coleraine. Keep them Halloween happy and entertained at Skydance NI learning some Aerial Hoop, Hula Hoop, Zumba, and more while also enjoying some crafts and games! Drop off is between 9:20-9:40 each morning with collection at 2.30pm sharp! £50 for the full two days on OCtober 28 and 29. Ages 6-11. Full details via Facebook. Photo: SKYDANCE NI
4. HALOWEEN
Banyan Theatre present: Don't Let The Bedbugs Bite at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Thursday 31 October at 2pm (Doors 1.30pm). Suitable for 4-10 years. Tickets £8 per individual or £28 for group of four. This event is in the auditorium with unreserved tiered seating. A bedtime story like no other, join Karen, Zoe and the wee Granny on a playful and imaginative sleepover. The wonderful Banyan Puppet Theatre's new show is the perfect way to introduce your little ones to the magic of live theatre. This fun, creative show combines physical theatre and storytelling with puppetry, and is perfect for all the family. Come see the Dancing Bugs, Silly Spiders and Crazy Caterpillars! 40 mins duration. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL
