2 . HALLOWEEN

Haunted Halloween Open Day at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady on Monday, October 28, from 10.30am – 4.30pm. Free Admission* Come along to our Halloween Open Day and embrace the light as the evenings draw in by exploring our ancient shared cultural traditions. Enjoy a Frightenin’ Family Film, and our spooktastic drop-in creative craft sessions celebrating the traditions of Samhain and Diwali, then join storyteller Karen Edwards as she weaves eerie myths and legends of the Causeway Coast. Dance at the folkloreinspired disco with Echo Echo Dance Theatre, brew magical potions with Eurekaseekers and keep an eye out for creepy characters lurking around every corner… Eek! *Advanced booked is required for the free film screening which is part of the Cinemagic Young Audiences Supporting the Food bank initiative. Tickets are free but audience members are asked to bring a foodbank donation on the day. All other activities are drop-in. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL