A TUV councillor has said he is ‘deeply disappointed’ that Causeway Coast and Glens Council is the ‘only potential funding partner’ Ulster University has approached to secure the future of the Riverside Theatre.

Cllr Allister Kyle was speaking after a meeting between Ulster University and councillors to discuss the future of the theatre which is situated on the University’s Coleraine campus.

“As someone who values the cultural and economic importance of the Riverside, I was deeply disappointed during the meeting to learn – following a direct question I put to University officials – that our council was the only potential funding partner they had approached,” said Cllr Kyle.

“That simply isn’t good enough.

“It is particularly frustrating given that the Department for Communities’ annual arts funding programme shows over £1.6 million allocated to the Lyric Theatre this year — a venue closely linked to Queen’s University. Why is the Riverside Theatre, which has served this area for decades, not being given similar consideration?

“That’s why I have successfully pushed for the council to write directly to the Minister for Communities, urging them to explore what support the Department can offer to secure the future of the Riverside.

“Our council deserves its fair share. I will continue working to ensure that the Riverside Theatre is not sidelined or left behind.”