203 further coronavirus cases in Fermanagh and Omagh

The number of coronavirus cases in Fermanagh and Omagh increased by 203 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 38,047 cases had been confirmed in Fermanagh and Omagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 8 (Tuesday), up from 37,844 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Fermanagh and Omagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,425 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 33,844.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 61,713 over the period, to 19,307,014.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Fermanagh and Omagh.

The dashboard shows 145 people had died in the area by March 8 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 3,237 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fermanagh and Omagh.