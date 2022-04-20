26 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Fermanagh and Omagh

The number of coronavirus cases in Fermanagh and Omagh increased by 26 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 42,226 cases had been confirmed in Fermanagh and Omagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 20 (Wednesday), up from 42,200 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Fermanagh and Omagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 35,987 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,090.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Fermanagh and Omagh.

The dashboard shows 157 people had died in the area by April 20 (Wednesday) – up from 156 on Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,393 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fermanagh and Omagh.