30 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Fermanagh and Omagh

The number of coronavirus cases in Fermanagh and Omagh increased by 30 over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 42,414 cases had been confirmed in Fermanagh and Omagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 3 (Tuesday), up from 42,384 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Fermanagh and Omagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,147 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,368.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest four-day period in Fermanagh and Omagh.

The dashboard shows 162 people had died in the area by May 3 (Tuesday) – up from 161 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 3,423 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fermanagh and Omagh.