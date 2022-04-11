96 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Fermanagh and Omagh

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Fermanagh and Omagh increased by 96 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 41,955 cases had been confirmed in Fermanagh and Omagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 11 (Monday), up from 41,859 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Fermanagh and Omagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 35,756 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 36,791.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Fermanagh and Omagh.

The dashboard shows 155 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – up from 154 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 3,367 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fermanagh and Omagh.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.