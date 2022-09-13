Fermanagh and Omagh establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Peter Gallagher, a pub, bar or nightclub at 47-49 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh was given the maximum score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 116 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 98 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.