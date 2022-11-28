Fermanagh and Omagh establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Beeswing, a pub, bar or nightclub at 39 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on October 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 118 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 99 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.