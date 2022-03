A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Central Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 27 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.