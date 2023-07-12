Fermanagh and Omagh establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sallys, a pub, bar or nightclub at 33-35 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 115 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 101 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.