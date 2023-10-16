Fermanagh and Omagh establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
O'Connor's Bar & Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 48 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 116 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 99 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.