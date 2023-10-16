Register
Fermanagh and Omagh establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
O'Connor's Bar & Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 48 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 116 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 99 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.