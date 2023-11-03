Fermanagh and Omagh establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Regal Bar & Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 4 Old Coach Road, Skea, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 115 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 100 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.