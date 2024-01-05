Fermanagh and Omagh establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Copper Tap Bar & Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Mcconnell Place, Gortmore, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 116 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 100 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.