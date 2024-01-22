Fermanagh and Omagh establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
O'Connor's Bar & Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 48 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 114 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 98 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.