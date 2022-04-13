Fermanagh and Omagh house prices held steady in February

EMBARGOED TO 00001 TUESDAY OCTOBER 26 File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website. Issue date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

House prices remained steady in Fermanagh and Omagh in February, new figures show.

The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 10.3% annual growth.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Fermanagh and Omagh house price in February was £149,540, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from January.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Northern Ireland, where prices remained static, and Fermanagh and Omagh underperformed compared to the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Fermanagh and Omagh rose by £14,000 – putting the area second among Northern Ireland’s 11 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Causeway Coast and Glens, where property prices increased on average by 10.5%, to £176,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Belfast gained just 3.6% in value, giving an average price of £148,000.

How do property prices in Fermanagh and Omagh compare?

Buyers paid 6% less than the average price in Northern Ireland (£159,000) in February for a property in Fermanagh and Omagh. Across Northern Ireland, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £277,000.

The most expensive properties in Northern Ireland were in Lisburn and Castlereagh – £185,000 on average, and 1.2 times as much as more than in Fermanagh and Omagh. Lisburn and Castlereagh properties cost 1.3 times as much as homes in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (£139,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Fermanagh and Omagh: £149,540Northern Ireland:£159,151UK: £276,755

Annual growth to February

Fermanagh and Omagh: +10.3%Northern Ireland: +6.8%UK: +10.9%

Best and worst annual growth in Northern Ireland