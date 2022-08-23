Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rachel Wilson Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 52 Doogary Road, Doogary, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on July 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 179 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 140 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.