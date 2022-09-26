Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cool Moos Ice Cream, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 134 Sligo Road, Scaffog, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.