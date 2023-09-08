Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tickety Moo Farm Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 Tully Road, Oghill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 124 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.