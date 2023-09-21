Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Zero Gradi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 The Brook, Windmill Hill, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 121 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.