Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Zero Gradi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 The Brook, Windmill Hill, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 121 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.