Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Coffee Time, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Scarffe'S Entry, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on December 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 126 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.