Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Finn Lough, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 41 Letter Road, Aghnablaney, Kesh, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 126 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.