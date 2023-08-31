Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Marlbank Road, Legnabrocky, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the maximum score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 124 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.