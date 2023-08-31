Register
Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Marlbank Road, Legnabrocky, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the maximum score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 124 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.