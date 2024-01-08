Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
9th Avenue Enniskillen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 140 Sligo Road, Scaffog, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the maximum score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 126 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.