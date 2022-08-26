Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kelly's Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 232b Omagh Road, Garvaghy, Garvaghy, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 179 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 139 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.