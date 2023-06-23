Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Strule cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Townhall Square, Omagh was given the score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 131 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.