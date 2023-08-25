Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10-12 High Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 125 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.