Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10-12 High Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 125 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.