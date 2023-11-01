Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Register
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
A Creagán Coffee House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 186 Barony Road, Creggan, Sixmilecross, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 123 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.