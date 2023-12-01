Register
Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Dunnes Stores Cafe Reflect, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Irishtown Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 123 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.