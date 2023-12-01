Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dunnes Stores Cafe Reflect, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Irishtown Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 123 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.