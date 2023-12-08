Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1 Showgrounds Retail Park, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 123 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.