Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11 High Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 179 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 126 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.