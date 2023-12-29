Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
BISTRO6IXTEEN LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16a Main Street, Gortin, Gortin, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 126 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.