Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
CJA Foods, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Gillygooley Road, Mullaghmenagh Upper, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on January 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 181 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 129 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.