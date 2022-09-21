Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nite Star, a takeaway at 37 Main Street, Tattinderry, Maguiresbridge, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 89 takeaways with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.