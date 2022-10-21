Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tung Sing, a takeaway at 1 Baragh Road, Bellanamallard, Ballinamallard, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 88 takeaways with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.