Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Classic Service Station, a takeaway at 14 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Upper, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on March 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 92 takeaways with ratings, 53 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.