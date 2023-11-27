Register
BREAKING

Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Ruby Palace, a takeaway at 5 Georges Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 91 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.