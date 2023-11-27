Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ruby Palace, a takeaway at 5 Georges Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 91 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.