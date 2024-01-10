Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Philip's Kitchen, a takeaway at 27 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 94 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.