Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kennys, a takeaway at 10 Forthill Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 89 takeaways with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.