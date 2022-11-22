Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
Pizza max, a takeaway at 71 Main Street, Derrygurdry, Derrylin, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 89 takeaways with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.