Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
Omagh King Kebab, a takeaway at 67 Market Street, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on February 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 95 takeaways with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.