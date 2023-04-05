Register
Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Omagh King Kebab, a takeaway at 67 Market Street, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on February 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 95 takeaways with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.