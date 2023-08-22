Register
Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chinese Kitchen, a takeaway at 61 Main Street, Fintona, Fintona, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 93 takeaways with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.