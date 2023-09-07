Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sunrise fast food, a takeaway at 30 Main Street, Cavanamara, Trillick, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 92 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.