Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Fermanagh and Omagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Baba G Kitchen, a takeaway at 151 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 95 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.