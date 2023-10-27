Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Lemon Tree Coffee House at 5 Main Street, Rathmore, Belleek, Fermanagh; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Witch's Brew at Dromore, Omagh; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: 9th Avenue at 7 Castle Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Flavour House Restaurant Ltd at Enniskillen Business Centre 21 Lackaghboy Road Lackaghboy, Enniskillen; rated on October 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Heather’s Cottage Bakes at 40 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on September 21

• Rated 2: Pizzamac at 85 Old Mountfield Road, Mullaghmore, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: O'Cahan Arms at 33 Main Street, Drumnaforbe, Drumquin, Tyrone; rated on October 20

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Black Cat Cove at 28 Main Street, Finner, Belleek, Fermanagh; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: The Public House at 16 Main Street, Carrickmore, Carrickmore, Tyrone; rated on October 17

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: