Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Lemon Tree Coffee House at 5 Main Street, Rathmore, Belleek, Fermanagh; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Witch's Brew at Dromore, Omagh; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: 9th Avenue at 7 Castle Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Flavour House Restaurant Ltd at Enniskillen Business Centre 21 Lackaghboy Road Lackaghboy, Enniskillen; rated on October 10
• Rated 4: Heather’s Cottage Bakes at 40 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on September 21
• Rated 2: Pizzamac at 85 Old Mountfield Road, Mullaghmore, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: O'Cahan Arms at 33 Main Street, Drumnaforbe, Drumquin, Tyrone; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: The Black Cat Cove at 28 Main Street, Finner, Belleek, Fermanagh; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: The Public House at 16 Main Street, Carrickmore, Carrickmore, Tyrone; rated on October 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Fuel at 51 Pettigo Road, Letterkeen, Kesh, Fermanagh; rated on October 16