Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Castlearchdale Restaurant and Takeaway at 346 Killadeas Road, Rossmore, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Cafe Mauds at 26 Shore Road, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Fermanagh & Omagh District Council at 26 Mountjoy Road, Lisnamallard, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on April 19

• Rated 3: Taco Loco at 39 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on April 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Pilots Nook Bar at 346 Killadeas Road, Rossmore, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on April 21

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Stake Out at 37a John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Burgo Bellanleck at 179 Derrylin Road, Bellanaleck, Bellanaleck, Fermanagh; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Franco's at 16 Main Street, Aghagay, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh; rated on April 27

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: CATCH 78 at 10 Omagh Road, Dromore, Tyrone; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Bamboo Garden at 70 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on April 20