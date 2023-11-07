Register
Food hygiene ratings given to seven Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Loughside Club House Bar & Grill at Belleek Road, Ross Inner, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Lily House at 54-56 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on July 26

    • Rated 2: Natur & Co at 15 Slieveard Park, Killyclogher, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on October 2

    • Rated 1: Finn Lough at 41 Letter Road, Aghnablaney, Kesh, Fermanagh; rated on October 2

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: McAtees Bar at 19-21 Main Street, Fintona, Fintona, Tyrone; rated on October 27

    • Rated 5: Springhill Golf Club at 49b Gargadis Road, Carran, Trillick, Tyrone; rated on October 27

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Splash In The Pan at 31 Kevlin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on October 27