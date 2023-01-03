Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Firehouse, a pub, bar or nightclub at 26 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And Cafe Mauds, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 26 Shore Road, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was given a score of three on November 28.