Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
42 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
18 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
20 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike

Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Kitch'n, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Sixmilecross, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 29.

And The Pizza Place, a takeaway at 2c Mill Street, Fintona, Fintona, Tyrone was given a score of three on March 29.