Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Kitch'n, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Sixmilecross, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 29.
And The Pizza Place, a takeaway at 2c Mill Street, Fintona, Fintona, Tyrone was given a score of three on March 29.